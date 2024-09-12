Delhi weather: Traffic chaos as rain causes waterlogging; IMD predicts more showers | Details

Delhi weather today: Early morning rain led to waterlogging in many parts of Delhi, affecting traffic movement on Thursday, September 12. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Delhi and warned about major traffic disruptions. The IMD has issued an orange alert for rain in Delhi (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The weather department has stated that moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds can be expected in Delhi on Thursday. It is also expected to be generally cloudy in the city.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are 23 degrees Celsius and 26.81 degrees Celsius respectively, both below the expected normal temperature at this time of the year. An IMD official had predicted the maximum temperature to be closer to 30 degrees.

Green Park, Indira Gandhi International Airport, South Extension and Minto bridge are some areas where rainfall was experienced early in the morning.

The moderate rain led to waterlogging and traffic jams on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice verse. The Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to avoid Mundka and take alternate route.

On Wednesday as well, moderate rain led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas of the city. The IMD in its forecast has warned to expect major traffic disruptions today, issues with electricity and damage to vulnerable structures.

6mm of rainfall was recorded in the city from in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30am on Wednesday. Another 2.4mm of rainfall was recorded between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The IMD has predicted that weather conditions will lighten up on September 13, with light rains and will eventually clear up towards September 15.

Meanwhile, due to a depression in Madhya Pradesh, heavy rain has been lashing Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and its adjoining districts. The IMD has issued a red alert in the city and orange alerts across various districts.