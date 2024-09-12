Rainfall activity to intensify in Himachal from Thursday: IMD

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office on Wednesday said that the rainfall activity is very likely to increase in intensity and distribution from evening or late night of September 12 to 14 in parts of Himachal Pradesh. The weather office in Shimla has sounded a yellow alert for Thursday of heavy rainfall in various districts of the state, including Shimla, Solan, Mandi and Sirmaur. (HT Photo)

The increase is attributed to strong easterly winds and western disturbance. The rainfall activity is likely to decrease in intensity from September 14, said IMD.

“Fairly widespread precipitation of light to moderate intensity associated with occasional development of thunderstorm or lightning during the period with peak intensity on September 13 in the districts of Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Kinnaur and adjoining areas,” IMD officials said.

Officials said that the isolated spells of heavy rain are very likely in these districts and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in the districts of Mandi, Kangra, Una and Hamirpur.

As per the IMD, there is a possibility of landslides and flashfloods in vulnerable areas of districts Sirmaur and Kinnaur during September 12 and 13. Also, the disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increase in travel time.

The weather office in Shimla has sounded a yellow alert for Thursday of heavy rainfall in various districts of the state, including Shimla, Solan, Mandi and Sirmaur. The yellow alert will continue in several districts on Friday as well.