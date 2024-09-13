Delhi rain: Severe waterlogging in NCR; IMD predicts more showers today | Weather updates

Heavy rain continued to lash Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday morning, September 13, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several parts of the city. Several visuals doing rounds on social media showed waterlogged roads near ITO, Sangam Vihar area, and Kalkaji, among other areas. Heavy rains cause waterlogging woes in Delhi-NCR (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

In view of the waterlogging woes leading to traffic, the Delhi traffic police issued advisories for commuters, urging them to plan their journeys accordingly. According to the police, traffic was affected on the Guru Teg Bahadur Road in both carriageways from Ring Road towards Patel Chest in front of Khalsa College, GTK Road on both carriageways from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur Chowk and vice versa due to waterlogging.

“Traffic is affected on Main Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Bhera Enclave Roundabout towards Peeragarhi due to water logging and sewer water overflow near Nagin Lake Apptt, Peeragarhi; Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa due to potholes and waterlogging; Traffic is affected on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in the carriageway from Kalkaji towards Defence Colony due to overflow of sewer water near Paras Chowk,” the Delhi traffic police wrote in its advisory.

It also mentioned that the traffic has been disrupted on the main Main Kanjhawla Road, the carriageway from Budh Vihar towards Pathar Market Outer Ring Road, due to water logging and sewer water overflow near Y Block Bus Stand Mangolpuri.

IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert in Delhi-NCR on Friday, predicting heavy rainfall.

“Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, east Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan. Heavy rain at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. Thunderstorm/Lightning at isolated places over north west India except Haryana,” the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

According to the weather department, the heavy rainfall in the national capital is due to a depression moving closer to the region - which will weaken into a low-pressure area by Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, heavy rains lashed Delhi-NCR, with the maximum temperature settling at 27.9 degrees Celsius—six notches below normal.

Delhi records highest annual rainfall since 2021

According to weather officials, Delhi has so far received an annual rainfall of 1,005.7mm, the highest since 2021 - when it recorded 1526.8mm of rain. The all-time high was 1534.5mm in 1933.

Meanwhile, the Safdarjung meteorological station, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 25.8mm of rainfall between 8:30 pm on Thursday and 5:30 am on Friday. The total rain recorded at Safdarjung this month until 5:30 am on Friday was 123.6mm - slightly above the long-period monthly average for the month or 123.4mm.