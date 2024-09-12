IMD alerts: ‘Heavy to extremely rain’ in Delhi, Uttarakhand and this state over next 3 days | Weather updates

Weather updates: The India Meteorological Department has issued a fresh warning on Thursday for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three days. The India Meteorological Department has issued a fresh warning for heavy rain in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three days (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

A system located near Gwalior, around 50 kilometres north of the city and 60 kilometres south-southeast of Agra is expected to continue moving towards the north-northeast direction over the next 24 hours, reported news agency PTI.

According to the IMD, Uttarakhand is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall from September 12 to 14, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience heavy rainfall during this period.

Heavy rain is currently lashing several regions of Uttar Pradesh, causing waterlogging and traffic issues in Mathura.

Earlier, the IMD issued an orange alert for Delhi, predicting thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rain. Early morning rain in several regions of Delhi caused major traffic disruptions and caused waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Delhi has also noted a drop in temperature, below normal, due to the increase in rainfall. The IMD had predicted a maximum temperature of 30 degrees celsius on Thursday, but recorded temperature was approximately 26 degrees celsius.

Besides Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh is likely to face extremely heavy rain till September 14, said the IMD. The downpour is caused by a depression that formed over the Bay of Bengal and has now settled over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over east Rajasthan till September 15. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west Rajasthan are also likely to experience heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Thursday.