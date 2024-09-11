Smart City Lucknow: State capital gets 73.9 mm of rain in 24 hrs, gets marooned again

After a night of rain, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange and red alert for the entire state, sharing that a period of active monsoon conditions can be expected over the next few days. Since the rainfall started last night, the capital city has recorded 73.9 mm of downpour in the last 24 hours. Waterlogging occurred under the underpass in front of Lucknow Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“Heavy rainfall can be expected over West UP & adjoining Central UP - starting from Bundelkhand region slowly moving northward,” said senior scientist at IMD Lucknow, Atul Kumar Singh.

Jhansi experienced the highest rainfall, 99.8mm, followed by Agra 38 mm, Lucknow 29.7 mm and Hamirpur 29 mm since this morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures for Lucknow were 31.6 degrees and 24.6 degrees Celsius, respectively on Wednesday, and is expected to hover around 30 and 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The forecast is a partly cloudy sky with a few spells of rain and thundershowers.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in certain parts of West and East UP, with thunder and lightning at isolated places as well, for the entire state.

Rishi Tiwari, a businessman, and resident of Khurshed Bagh here, experienced the full extent of the rain and resultant waterlogging, as he had been driving all morning. He said, “The waterlogging is especially bad at the airport trisection, along Kanpur Road and right up to Shaheed Path. The patch which had been beautified for passage of foreign delegates during the G20 Summit is also in an abysmal condition” he said.

“Waterlogging is severe from the airport up to KKC College. The rain has exposed the failure of the district authorities to develop Lucknow as a smart city, as despite all, the basic drainage system in such areas has not improved,” he said.

The IMD has advised citizens to stay indoors, secure their property and keep emergency kits ready, in case the rainfall intensifies to cause damage to livelihood.