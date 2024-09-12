Swiggy agent gets soaked in heavy rain on his way to delivery, viral video breaks hearts

Driven by the fast-paced lifestyle and growing reliance on technology, online food ordering has become a common part of life for many, especially in urban India. It has also generated work opportunities for those who deliver the food. However, there are times when the delivery agents have to face challenging conditions. This video highlights one such situation, which shows a delivery man encountering heavy rain. This image of a drenched Swiggy agent has left people with heavy hearts. (Screengrab)

X user Ankush Sharma shared the video with a caption that reads, “This is very heartbreaking. Promise, from today, ₹20 tip for every rider on my food delivery.”

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Rain is not romantic for everyone.” It shows a man dressed in a Swiggy uniform sitting on his bike, waiting at a signal, and getting drenched amid heavy rain.

Take a look at the video here:

The video has gone viral, with nearly a million views. It has also prompted people to post varied comments, with many sharing how customers should always tip their delivery partners.

What did X users say about this video of a Swiggy delivery agent?

“These people really need your respect. If he gets late for 5 min, don't scold him; he is also a human being. Thanks,” urged an X user. Another added, “Always tipping them whatever discount I get from orders. Plus, 20 as a tip is automated in my orders. I have seen many times that riders get 30-40 rupees for delivery. Makes me guilty for some reason.”

A third expressed, “I always tip delivery workers ₹30-40 for their service. It's the least we can do, along with offering them water. Also, never bargain with street vendors; they hardly earn huge profits. Rather than donating money at the temple every Tuesday -I go to the temple every Tuesday - I prefer distributing 15 packets of biscuits to those in need around the area.” A fourth wrote, “This is very heartbreaking.”

A similar video of a Zomato delivery agent earlier left people sad and angry. It showed him trying to spot a customer who ordered food while stuck in traffic amid heavy rain.

While social media users applauded the delivery man, they slammed the customer for ordering food amid downpour.