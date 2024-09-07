‘This is inhuman’: Drenched Zomato agent tries to spot customer who ordered food while stuck in traffic

The convenience and variety offered by food delivery apps have made ordering food from outside increasingly popular. Usually, people order food from home or office, but as seen in this video, someone did so while being struck in traffic. The clip captures a Zomato delivery agent looking for a customer amid rain. An image shows a Zomato agent looking for a customer who ordered food while stuck in traffic. (Instagram/@delhivisit)

The video is posted on an Instagram page titled Delhi Visit. The page's bio says it is dedicated to exploring India’s capital city and NCR.

In the clip, a text prompt appears across the screen that reads, “Somebody ordered food in the traffic jam.” It also suggests that the recording is from Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.

Though short, the video will leave you with questions. It shows a Zomato delivery agent walking around in the rain while speaking on his phone and holding an order. He is looking all around to spot the customer who ordered the food.

Take a look at the viral video here:

With over 2.4 lakh views, the video has further accumulated close to 3,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Respect to such hardworking people who, despite the bad weather, delivered you your stuff,” posted an Instagram user. Another slammed the customer who ordered food and commented, “This is so inhuman. Respect everyone. It’s raining.”

A third expressed, “Not cool. I know he’s earning, but is it worth the amount?” A fourth wrote, “Talk about privilege; Delhi NCR tops the list.”

A few days ago, in a similar incident, another delivery agent was seen navigating through waist-deep water while trying to deliver food to the customer. While people praised the man for his “dedication” and “hard work”, they slammed Zomato and suggested that delivery services should be temporarily suspended during such disastrous situations.

What are your thoughts on this viral video of a Zomato delivery agent?