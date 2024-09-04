Zomato delivery agent balances work and parenthood by bringing 2-year-old daughter to work, company reacts

Working and taking care of a child is a challenge that many parents face. While many individuals stay back at home to look after their little ones and balance the office demands, a few might not have that luxury. So, when a Zomato delivery agent was in the same situation of working and taking care of his 2-year-old daughter, he chose to bring her to work with him. Zomato delivery agent with his daughter at work.

Sonu, a delivery agent who works for Zomato, was picking an order from Starbucks in Delhi's Khan Market, when the store manager came across him and decided to share his story with the world. (Also Read: Zomato delivery agent gets the sweetest birthday surprise in the middle of Ahmedabad’s rainy chaos)

The store manager, Devendra Mehra, shared, "Despite facing challenges at home, he continues to work hard while caring for his little 2-year-old daughter with him during the work. He is a single parent raising his daughter. Seeing his dedication and love for his child was truly inspiring. We were honoured to offer her a small treat of babyccino, hoping to bring a little smile to her face. It reminded us of the strength and resilience of the human spirit, even in difficult times. We wish him and his daughter all the best, and we're grateful for the small moments that remind us of the kindness and empathy that connect us all."

In his post, he also shared a picture of Sonu with his daughter.

Take a look at the post here:

Starbucks store manager shared this about the Zomato delivery agent. (LinkedIn/@Devendra Mehra)

Devendra Mehra shared this picture of Sonu and his daughter,

This post was shared a few days ago on LinkedIn. Since being posted, it has gained more than 11,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. (Also Read: Man shows hard work he puts in to earn ₹20 as Zomato delivery executive. Watch)

The official handle of Zomato also reacted to it and wrote, "Hi Devendra! Thank you so much for sharing this touching story about Sonu. We're deeply moved by his dedication and the strength he shows in his work. We'll ensure your heartfelt appreciation is passed on to Sonu. His resilience and commitment truly embody the spirit of our team. Your kind gesture and recognition mean a lot to us."

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "It's heartwarming to see the empathy and kindness extended towards Sonu and his daughter. This story is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, reminding us all to cherish the small moments and practice empathy. Thank you for sharing this beautiful and inspiring encounter."

Another person added, "Stories likes these makes heart so full. See if you can find this man again as we can do fund raising for his daughter's education. I would be the first one to contribute."

"Amazing! Right now, the world could use a little more empathy and help—small gestures that seem to be in short supply these days," commented a third.