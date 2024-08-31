‘Deepinder Goyal, please reward him’: Zomato agent crosses knee-deep water to deliver food in Ahmedabad

A video of a Zomato delivery agent has left people irritated and disheartened. It shows the man wading through waist-deep water to deliver food in Ahmedabad. The video has sparked a discussion on whether the delivery platform should allow customers to order food during natural calamities. People tagged Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on the video and requested that he reward the delivery agent. (X/@vikunj1)

CA Vikunj Shah shared the video, which was later reshared by another user of X and an investor, Neetu Khandelwal. “Zomato delivering food in Ahmedabad amidst extremely heavy rains. I request Deepinder Goyal to find this hardworking delivery person and appropriately reward him for his dedication and determination,” Khandelwal wrote while reposting the video.

Take a look at the video of the Zomato agent here:

The video has collected over 3.2 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments. While some appreciated the delivery agent’s “dedication”, others expressed anger with the customer who ordered food during the flood-like situation.

What did X users say about this viral of a Zomato delivery agent?

“Who is that intelligent person who ordered food in these testing times? Need to find that person,” wrote an X user. Another added, “Services need to be turned off in this kind of situation.” A third posted, “Zomato should be sued. Putting company employees in danger in such natural calamities ~ such services should be closed.”

A fourth commented, “The customer needs to be penalized for ordering unless they were out of food.” A fifth expressed, “Responsibility in life teaches one to work very hard, salute to this brother.” A sixth wrote, “Deepinder Goyal, Zomato, please reward this guy.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned about Cyclone ‘Asna’ - a deep depression over the Arabian Sea that has also been causing heavy rain in Gujarat. The heavy downpour caused flood-like situations across the state.

It also caused swelling of the Vishwamitra River, home to over 300 crocodiles, which led to the reptiles invading the district. Social media visuals show scary scenes of crocodiles perched on top of a house or crossing a boundary wall with prey in their mouths.