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    Sunil Jakhar accuses AAP government of misusing bureaucracy

    Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar credited the people of Abohar and Fazilka, along with BJP workers, for the party’s recent victories in the Abohar municipal corporation and Fazilka municipal council leadership elections.

    Updated on: Jul 23, 2026, 08:53:09 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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    Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of misusing the bureaucracy and undermining democratic processes during the civic body polls and subsequent elections for mayors and municipal council presidents.

    Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar
    Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar

    Addressing a press conference here, Jakhar said bureaucracy plays a vital role in democracy, and the executive, with officials expected to function according to the Constitution.

    “However, the current government has put so much pressure on officials that they have lost not only their independence but, in many cases, even their conscience, leaving them compelled to serve the government rather than the public,” he claimed.

    Jakhar credited the people of Abohar and Fazilka, along with BJP workers, for the party’s recent victories in the Abohar municipal corporation and Fazilka municipal council leadership elections.

    He said the BJP would strongly oppose what he described as attempts to “exploit and suppress Punjab” and would not allow such plans to succeed.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Sunil Jakhar Accuses AAP Government Of Misusing Bureaucracy
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Sunil Jakhar Accuses AAP Government Of Misusing Bureaucracy
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