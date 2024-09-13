Uttarakhand rain: IMD issues ‘red’ alert; CM Pushkar Dhami asks relief officials to keep vigil

Heavy rain continued to lash Uttarakhand on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a ‘red’ alert in several districts of the state, predicting extremely heavy rainfall. The water level of the Alaknanda River has risen considerably following incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand. (ANI Photo)

“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand on Friday…Isolated very heavy rainfall to heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand on Friday and Saturday,” the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

According to the weather department, the deep depression - currently over northwest Uttar Pradesh - will bring scattered to broken clouds with “intense convection” to southern Uttarakhand.

Roads closed, CM instructs officials

In view of the continuous rainfall, several roads have been closed in the hilly state. The Haldwani-Sitarganj road is closed due to excessive water flow in the Shernala area. Residents, travellers, and drivers are advised to use alternative routes and only travel when conditions improve, reported PTI.

The Badrinath National Highway has been blocked at several points, disrupting traffic in Chamoli district. The Chamoli Police reported the incident on Friday morning.

“In the district, the Badrinath National Highway is blocked at Kameda (Gauchar), Nandprayag (Chamoli), and Chhinka (Chamoli),” the police wrote on X. However, the road was opened after a while.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and district magistrates to stay alert due to heavy rainfall affecting various parts of Uttarakhand. He also urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

IMD's warning for other states

“Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, east Uttar Pradesh, and east Rajasthan. Heavy rain at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. Thunderstorm/Lightning at isolated places over northwest India except Haryana,” the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

The IMD has also issued a ‘yellow’ alert in Delhi-NCR on Friday, predicting heavy rainfall.