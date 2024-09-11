Delhi sees light rain, IMD predicts more showers till Friday
The IMD has already issued a yellow alert, forecasting moderate rain in the city till September 13.
Delhi woke up to cloudy skies followed by light rain on Wednesday morning, a day after several areas of the Capital received light to moderate showers, that resulted in waterlogging and the slowing down of traffic on various roads throughout the day in the city.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a yellow alert (moderate rain) for the metropolis till Friday. According to the weather body, a combination of various factors is likely to keep Delhi – especially the low-lying areas of the city – wet.
On Sunday, too, several parts of Delhi experienced waterlogging after a spell of rain. In Mundka, for example, vehicles struggled in moving through inundated roads, resulting in traffic congestion.
Also, several parts of Ajmer city in neighbouring Rajasthan, were submerged earlier this week as heavy rain lashed that city.
Meanwhile, the IMD has provided regional forecast for northwestern India as well, predicting that ‘fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall' is ‘very likely’ over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
"There will be isolated to scattered rainfall over the remaining region during the week. Isolated to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan during September 11 to 13, and Haryana on September 12. Also, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and Haryana during September 11 to 14, and Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan during September 11 to 15," an IMD statement read.
(With ANI inputs)
