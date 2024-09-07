Delhi-NCR wakes up to drizzle amid cloudy morning, moderate rain predicted | 10 points

The National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi, woke up to a drizzle amid cloudy morning on Saturday, with a yellow alert (moderate rainfall) by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) already in place for the day. Delhi rain (Representational Image)

On the previous day, too, several areas in the Capital, such as Palam, Lodhi Road, and Aya Nagar, saw a drizzle.

Here are top 10 points on the rain and forecast for Delhi-NCR:

(1.) In an update at 8am, the Regional Weather Forecasting Center (RWFC) predicted a ‘very likely scenario’ for ‘light to moderate rainfall’ with ‘light thunderstorm and lightning’ at ‘isolated places’ in Delhi-NCR.

(2.) In Delhi, such showers are likely to occur at Akshardham, Kalkaji, and Tughlakabad, RWFC said.

(3.) Places in NCR such as the Hindon Air Force Station, Indirapuram Chhapraula (all in Ghaziabad), Dadri, Noida, and Greater Noida, may also get light to moderate rain, as per the weather body.

(4.) Weather experts expect the intensity to drop beginning Sunday.

(5.) Accordingly, no colour-coded warning by the IMD has been issued for Sunday onwards.

(6.) Meanwhile, even as several places in Delhi received light showers on Friday, Safdarjung, the base station for the metropolis, remained dry till late evening, reported The Times of India.

(7.) On Friday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung station stood at 32.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

(8.) Similarly, the minimum temperature was at 23.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

(9.) The IMD stated that on Friday, areas such as Palam and Ridge only saw ‘traces of rain,’ while Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar recorded 0.2mm and 1.2mm rainfall, respectively.

(10.) In the first six days of September, Delhi has recorded 71.9mm rainfall against the normal 45.7mm, a surplus of 57%.