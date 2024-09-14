Delhi rain: Air quality hits year's best; Gurugram waterlogging woes continue. IMD predicts more rainfall | 10 updates

Incessant rainfall across Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) for the past few days led to the national capital exceeding both its annual and seasonal average rainfall in September. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Delhi surpassed the 1,000mm rainfall mark this month - the highest since 2021 and the second highest in at least the last decade. Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted more heavy showers throughout Saturday.

Delhi crosses annual rainfall average this month(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)