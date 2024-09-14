Delhi rain: Air quality hits year's best; Gurugram waterlogging woes continue. IMD predicts more rainfall | 10 updates
Delhi weather: Delhi-NCR has been witnessing multiple spells of rain this month, especially since Wednesday night, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls.
Incessant rainfall across Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) for the past few days led to the national capital exceeding both its annual and seasonal average rainfall in September. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Delhi surpassed the 1,000mm rainfall mark this month - the highest since 2021 and the second highest in at least the last decade. Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted more heavy showers throughout Saturday.
Here are the latest updates on Delhi-NCR rain:
- Delhi has been witnessing multiple spells of rain this month, especially since Wednesday night, leading to waterlogging woes and traffic snarls. On Friday, the city recorded 54 mm of rainfall in Palam, while the primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 30.9 mm of rainfall within three hours, from 2.30 to 5.30 pm, reported PTI. Separately, Gurugram recorded 18mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, followed by 4mm of rain in the preceding 24 hours.
- According to weather experts, Delhi typically receives nearly 650 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. However, this time, it has surpassed the 1,000 mm mark. It has also surpassed its monthly average rainfall, with 125.8 mm recorded in September - 55 per cent higher than normal.
- The incessant rainfall has also led to the national capital breathing its cleanest air of the year so far. Following the rain, the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 52, the lowest recorded this season. Earlier last year, the AQI was recorded at 45 on September 10, 2023, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
- On Friday, the city's maximum temperature also dropped to 27.6 degrees Celsius - six notches below normal. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while the maximum temperature can settle at 32 degrees Celsius.
- The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Saturday, predicting heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in the city.
- The continuous rainfall across Delhi-NCR caused massive waterlogging, closure of underpasses, and traffic snarls, along with occasional reductions in visibility.
- The rain also led to a flight being diverted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport due to bad weather on Friday. However, according to officials, the overall flight operations were not impacted.
- The IMD has also advised people to check for traffic congestion on their route before leaving for their destination, follow any traffic advisories issued and avoid staying in vulnerable structures.
- Meanwhile, on Friday, heavy rainfall caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of Gurugram, including Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and IFFCO Chowk. Traffic crawled on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway for about three kilometres on both the main lane and service lane going to Delhi.
- According to a senior traffic police officer, the vehicular movement was choked near the Sirhaul border, Rajiv Chowk, Narsinghpur and some other locations in the evening from the lane towards Delhi, reported PTI. The heavy rain also led to the closure of subways for non-motorized transport (NMT) and pedestrians.
(With inputs from PTI)
