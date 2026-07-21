Biker cheats death on Darjeeling road amid rain, chilling video shocks internet: ‘Bro was reborn that day’

A shocking clip of a biker narrowly dodging a fatal plunge down a mountain road in Darjeeling’s Kurseong has left viewers shaken. The footage shows a pair of motorcyclists on a rain-slicked route when the lead vehicle suddenly skids out of control, sliding dangerously close to the steep drop. Exhibiting lightning-fast instincts, the rider managed to sharply steer his bike away from the edge at the absolute last moment. Snippets from the terrifying video of a biker. (Instagram/@aarrshad1)

“Safe drive, safe life,” an Instagram user who goes by Arsu shared along with a video.

The footage opens with a rider named Arsu recording the winding road ahead as he navigates the route. Cruising just a short distance ahead of him is his fellow biker, Bappi Barman. At first, both riders seem to be handling the treacherous mountain road amid rainfall with ease. However, in a terrifying fraction of a second, tragedy nearly strikes as Barman’s bike suddenly loses traction and skids out of control.

The vehicle slides dangerously toward the cliffside. Showing lightning-fast instincts, Barman manages to pull off a heart-stopping save at the absolute last moment, sharply manoeuvring the bike away. The moment he reaches solid ground, the visibly shaken rider leaps off his bike and collapses onto the roadside to catch his breath, while his companion quickly rushes over to assist him.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Arsu. This report will be updated when he responds.)