‘Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah's agenda to release all terrorists after J&K elections’: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that Rahul Gandhi and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's agenda is to release all terrorists after Jammu and Kashmir elections.



Addressing a rally in poll-bound Haryana's Loharu, the minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi strengthened the armed forces.



“Modi ji has strengthened the armed forces. But Rahul Gandhi has allied with Omar Abdullah. What is their agenda? It is to release all the terrorists after elections, to start talks with Pakistan, and to lift the bans on terror organisations,” Shah said.



“But Rahul Gandhi should remember that Modi Ji is sitting at the top. As long as the BJP is there, no one can cause any harm to Kashmir. No matter it is Rahul Gandhi or Hooda ji, they can never bring back Article 370. They want to restore Article 370, but the BJP is the party that believes that even the Pakistani part of Kashmir belongs to India,” Shah added.



The first phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir will take place on Wednesday. Union home minister Amit Shah acknowledges supporters at an election rally in Haryana's Loharu.

‘Pakistan Zindabad slogans being raised in Haryana’: Shah

During his rally, Shah accused the Congress of plunging Haryana into politics of appeasement. "Pakistan Zindabad slogans are being raised in Haryana. Can Haryana accept this? The Congress party is plunging Haryana into the politics of appeasement,” he said.



“Thousands of youths of Haryana have sacrificed their lives for the nation in Kashmir, but they are encouraging terrorism in Kashmir. They talk about farmers and players. But our government has left no district without advanced facilities for sports. Now we will head towards creating sports and training facilities in every block and Tehsil,” the Union home minister added.



Slamming two-time chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Shah raised the issue of minimum support price (MSP).



"I want to ask Hooda Ji how many crops he bought during his term at MSP. He bought only 4 crops at MSP. But today we are buying 24 types of crops. It is the ten-year BJP rule in Haryana in which the highest amount of crops have been bought at MSP. I want to tell you today that not even a single grain of crops produced in Haryana will be left unsold,” he asked.



Haryana will go to polls in a single phased voting on October 5. Counting of votes will take place on October 8.