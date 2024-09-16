Amit Shah taunts Cong, says ex-HM Sushil Shinde can now visit J&K 'with family'. Here's why

Taunting the Congress party, Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said ex-home minister Sushilkumar Shinde, who is from the grand old party, can now visit Jammu and Kashmir with his family as the BJP-led Centre has ‘buried terrorism’ in the Valley. Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

Last week, the veteran Congressman had remarked he was ‘scared’ during a visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar years ago.

“You must have heard a tall Congress leader Shinde from Maharashtra, who said that he was afraid of visiting Lal Chowk (in Srinagar). I want to tell him that he should come with his children and grandchildren now,” Shah said at an election rally in Ramban.

"Koi tumhara baal bhi baka nahi kar sakta (no one can harm you). We have secured Kashmir by burying terrorism,” the former BJP president added.

What did Shinde say?

On September 10, Shinde released his memoir ‘Five Decade in Politics,’ and recalled a trip to Srinagar in 2012, before he was the home minister.

“I visited him (educationist Vijay Dhar). He advised me to not roam around but to visit Lal Chowk, meet people, and go around Dal Lake,” the senior politician told his audience.

“People thought that here is a home minister who moves around without any fear…lekin meri fat'ti thi wo kisko bataoon? (but who do I tell that I was scared?). I told you this just to make you (audience) laugh, but an ex-policeman can't speak like this," the former Maharashtra chief minister stated.

J&K polls

The region's first assembly polls since November-December 2014 will be held on September 18, 25, and October 5. The counting is on October 8.

(With PTI inputs)