J&K assembly elections: Congress unveils ‘Haath Badlega Halaat’ manifesto. Check big announcements

The Congress on Monday released its ‘Haath Badlega Halaat’ manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, promising a slew of welfare measures for farmers, women and the youth. The manifesto was released by AICC chief spokesperson Pawan Khera and PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra at the party office in Srinagar. Congress releases ‘Haath Badlega Halaat’ manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections

“Kashmir was made the graveyard of hopes and dreams in the last 10 years. Keeping this in mind, our teams went to 22 districts and interacted with the youth, women, senior citizens and businessmen. After speaking to all of them, this document (Congress’ election manifesto) has emerged. This is our guarantee and our promise. We will fulfil all of them,” Khera said.

Here is the list of Congress' promises in its manifesto:

The party will form a minority commission in Jammu and Kashmir within 100 days of coming to power. Insurance for all crops against natural calamities and a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹ 72 per kilogram for apples. Providing an additional financial support of ₹ 4,000 for landless, tenant, and land-owning farming households per year. Arranging 99-year leases to landless farmers cultivating state land. ₹ 2,500-crore fund will be established for all district-level irrigation projects to ensure 100 per cent irrigation for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. For the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the party promised an unemployment allowance of up to ‚ ₹ 3,500 per month for one year to qualified youths. One lakh vacant government posts by issuing a job calendar within 30 days.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections

The polling for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.

The Congress and the National Conference have entered into a pre-poll alliance for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. According to the seat-sharing pact, the NC will contest on 51 seats, while the Congress will contest on 32 seats.