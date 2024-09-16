Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Rahul Gandhi, Congress want to push J&K back into terrorism’: Amit Shah

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 16, 2024 03:14 PM IST

The Union home minister was speaking at a rally in Kishtwar, on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.

On the last day of campaign for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday called out the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi over their alleged intention to push the region ‘back into terrorism.’

Kishtwar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of J&K Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district, Jammu & Kashmir, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kishtwar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of J&K Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district, Jammu & Kashmir, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Leading BJP's charge in the poll-bound Union territory, Shah has repeatedly claimed that the Congress and its ally, the National Conference (NC), are ‘soft’ on terrorism and plan to release terrorists and stone-pelters from jails, if the alliance government comes to power.

His claim has already been dismissed by NC vice president and ex-chief minister, Omar Abdullah.

Also Read: How are Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections ‘different’ for Omar Abdullah?

“Once again, efforts are being made to evoke support for terrorism here. The NC and Congress have even promised that if they win, they will release these terrorists. But I today assure you, as long as (prime minister) Narendra Modi's government is there (at the Centre), no one will dare to spread terrorism on India's soil,” Shah asserted at a rally in Kishtwar.

“Today, I remember all the martyrs of this region and promise that we will end terrorism in such a way that it will never rise again,” he added.

Further, Shah reiterated that Article 370, that gave ‘special status’ to Jammu and Kashmir and was abrogated by the BJP-led Centre in August 2019, is ‘history.’

Elections for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly, its first since November-December 2014, will be held on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes is on October 8.

Months after the 2014 polls, in February 2015, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and BJP, the largest and second-largest parties, respectively, joined hands to form the government. The uneasy partnership ended in June 2018.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On