J&K election: Omar Abdullah reacts to Amit Shah's 'revival of terrorism' warning

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday rejected Union home minister Amit Shah's claims about militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing the senior BJP leader of distorting the reality of the situation. Abdullah defended his party's record in handling the militancy during his tenure as chief minister, after Shah alleged that the NC sought to "revive terrorism" in the region. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah addresses the public rally ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Wakoora, in Ganderbal on Saturday.(JKNC-X)

"If any organisation has made sacrifices against militancy, it is the JKNC," Abdullah told reporters when asked about Amit Shah's claims.

"I feel very sad when the home minister of India makes such kind of statements... Distorting the reality is a bad thing."

He added that under his six-year government, militancy had decreased and urged Shah to compare it with the last five years, where, he claimed, militancy had consistently increased.

What Amit Shah said about NC-Congress

Abdullah's remarks came in response to Shah's fiery speech at a BJP rally in Jammu, where the home minister accused the NC and Congress of being soft on terrorism. Shah alleged that the two parties were pushing to release "stone-pelters and terrorists" from jails, and warned that their return to power would lead to a revival of terrorism in districts like Poonch, Rajouri, and Doda.

Kashmir has borne the brunt of terrorism because there were governments that used to close their eyes and the people at the helm used to flee, Shah alleged, cautioning that the NC-Congress alliance would bring back violence.

“If NC-Congress returns to power, consider that as a revival of terrorism. Jammu and Kashmir, especially Jammu has to decide whether they want terrorism or peace and development… Nobody dares to infiltrate when there is the BJP,” Shah said.

"When the Modi government took over (in 2014), it spelt destruction for those funding terrorism by sending them to jails. They are talking about starting suspended LoC trade, the dividends of which go to terrorism," he added.

Abdullah dismissed these claims, countering that the present government had been "unable to fight militancy."