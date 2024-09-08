‘Should Afzal Guru have been garlanded?’: Rajnath Singh questions Omar Abdullah

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday attacked the National Conference, accusing the party of sympathising with terrorists and questioned Omar Abdullah, asking if Afzal Guru should have been garlanded.



“The National Conference has show sympathy towards terrorists. I recently heard what Omar Abdullah said, that Afzal Guru should not have been hanged. I want to ask him, should Afzal Guru have been garlanded instead?” Rajnath questioned. Union Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh being welcomed on his arrival for a public rally for J&K Assembly elections in Ramban on Sunday.(PTI)

“National Conference has been talking about restoring Article 370, but in the last five years, 40,000 jobs have been created, said Rajnath Singh,” urging for BJP government formation in the state.

He was addressing a public rally in Ramban district, which will go to the polls in the first phase on September 18.

“Once our government is formed in Jammu and Kashmir, we will carry out development that will make the people of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) want to become part of India,” Singh added.

In a message to the people of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), the defence minister said that while Pakistan considers them foreigners, India regards them as its own.



“The additional solicitor general of Pakistan has said that POK is foreign land. I want to tell the people of POK that while Pakistan considers you foreigners, India regards you as its own,” said Rajnath.

Omar Abdullah's comments on Afzal Guru spark controversy



Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday sparked a political row after he said that the execution of Afzal Guru, convicted in the 2001 Parliament attack, did not serve any purpose.

He also said that the Jammu-Kashmir government would not have granted approval for the same if it was required in Guru's hanging.

While speaking to news agency ANI, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah clarified that the Jammu and Kashmir government had no involvement in the hanging of Afzal Guru, and said that it “served no purpose.”