Sunday, Sep 08, 2024
Omar Abdullah says BJP may ally with regional parties, independents in Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections

ByHT News Desk
Sep 08, 2024 07:40 AM IST

NC leader Omar Abdullah, said that the BJP were keeping doors open to ally with regional parties or independents during the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah stated on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were keeping their options open for post-poll alliances with parties such as People's Conference and Apni Party for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections,,

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah addresses the public rally ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Wakoora, in Ganderbal on Saturday. (JKNC-X)
Addressing party workers in Shalbugh, Ganderbal, Omar Abdullah pointed out that the BJP was willing to ally themselves with other parties as well as independent candidates in order to form government.

Also Read: Omar had offered full support to BJP in ‘14, claims Devendra Rana

He said, “Home Minister Amit Shah was saying the name of parties with which they will not be forming a government. He didn't mention several parties, including Engineer Rashid's party, Apni Party, Peoples Conference.... This means that tomorrow if the BJP wants, it can form the government with them.”

Also Read: BJP slams Omar Abdullah's remark on Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru's execution: ‘Anti-India’

Omar Abdullah, who is contesting from two seats against independent candidates, stated that the BJP is likely to ally with those contesting independently as well, reported ANI.

Also Read: Omar Abdullah files nomination for J&K assembly polls from Ganderbal

Taking a dig at the Congress and NC, Amit Shah said that the two parties wanted to bring back the old system and start talks with Pakistan. However, Shah said, there could be no talks with Pakistan, until peace was achieved.

He also stated that the manifestos of the two parties were intent on spreading terrorism, snatching reservations from Gujjars, Bakarwal, Paharis and Dalits, releasing criminals and starting LOC trade with Pakistan.

The BJP's own manifesto, with 25 pledges, has primarily focused on empowerment of women and youth, return of the Kashmiri pandits, restoration of temples and wiping out terrorism.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls are set to be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Sunday, September 08, 2024
