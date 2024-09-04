Omar had offered full support to BJP in ‘14, claims Devendra Rana

In a scathing attack on J&K’s former chief minister Omar Abdullah, the BJP leader Devendra Singh Rana, on Tuesday said that in 2014 Omar met senior leaders of the BJP and RSS at Delhi and offered unconditional support to the saffron party for government formation in J&K. Senior BJP leader Devendra Singh Rana during a press conference in Jammu on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

“Omar also agreed for a full term BJP chief minister,” said Rana, once a close confidante of Omar.

After 2014 assembly polls gave a fractured mandate the BJP and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had formed a coalition government that fell on June 19, 2018.

Addressing media here, Rana said, “Today Omar is saying that all political parties of Kashmir are part of BJP and are close to it whereas the reality is completely opposite.”

“Now, you (Omar) are saying that Ram Madhav is close to PDP but the truth is that you repeatedly approached top BJP and RSS leaders for forming government in J&K,” Rana added.

Rana further said that Omar was the Union minister in Vajpayee government. “Today he says that NC has nothing to do with BJP,” said Rana.

Rana said, “In 2014, when NC had 15 MLAs, Omar went to Delhi and met senior most leaders of the BJP and also knocked the doors of RSS leaders, including home minister Amit Shah and the then J&K incharge Ram Madhav and offered unconditional support to the BJP for forming government in J&K.”

“I also accompanied Omar that time,” Rana said.

Rana said that the BJP, however, rejected his proposal.

Rana further said that even after this rejection, Omar repeatedly kept on approaching the BJP top leadership.

“NC wanted to be in power in J&K at any cost,” Rana said while adding that after the death of former chief minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Omar Abdullah again started approaching top BJP and RSS leader at Delhi offering unconditional support to the BJP for government formation.