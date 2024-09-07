J&K election: NC leader faces FIR over 'kill' remarks at Omar Abdullah's rally in Ganderbal

Authorities on Saturday recommended legal action against National Conference (NC) leader Mohammad Ashraf Ganie for his controversial speech at an election rally in Ganderbal. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah addresses a public meeting ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election, in Ganderbal on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, the nodal officer for the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), recommended registering an FIR against Mohammad Ashraf Ganie, former sarpanch, for using the term "assassination" during an election speech at Kachan in Ganderbal.

"His comments were directed at individuals who do not show respect for the party flag," Simnani's letter read.

"FIR should be lodged against the culprit under applicable laws for promoting hatred through his speech and for violating the Model Code of Conduct," the letter added.

The incident occurred during an election rally attended by National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah. In a widely circulated video, Ganie is heard saying, “We can kill” anyone for disrespecting the party flag.

However, Abdullah quickly intervened, cutting off Ganie's speech and preventing him from continuing. Several members of the audience also expressed their resentment of Ganie's statement.

Omar Abdullah contesting from Ganderbal

Surrounded by party leaders and supporters, Omar Abdullah filed his nomination papers on Wednesday from the Ganderbal assembly seat.

Ganderbal has historically been a stronghold for the National Conference and the Abdullah family. The NC's founder, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, and its current president, Farooq Abdullah, have represented the constituency multiple times. Omar Abdullah previously held the Ganderbal seat from 2009 to 2014, during his tenure as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah initially expressed reluctance to contest elections for the legislature of the newly formed union territory following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in 2019. However, he reversed his stance, citing the need to set an example for party members and voters.

“I am conscious of one thing which I had not thought over fully, which is my mistake. If I was not ready to contest an election for an assembly, how can I get the people ready to vote for that assembly?”

"How can I hope that my colleagues will seek votes for an assembly which I am not ready to accept or may be suggesting that I look down upon? It has put a pressure on me and I do not want to give a wrong signal to the people," he had said.