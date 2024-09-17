What has Modi 3.0 done in first 100 days? Amit Shah releases report card

Union home minister Amit Shah and Union minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday released a special booklet on achievements of first 100 days of the government during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home minister Amit Shah and Union minister and BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi.(PTI)

Amit Shah said under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, 11 lakh new women have been added in just 100 days. One crore women are now earning over ₹1 lakh annually, enabling them to lead their lives with dignity and respect, he said.

“Many institutions in the country have decided to celebrate PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Pakhwada'. From September 17 to October 2, our party workers will help the people. PM Modi was born into a poor family and he became the PM of the world's largest democracy. 15 different nations gave their highest honour to him. 140 crore Indians are praying for his long life today,” Amit Shah said at a press conference in New Delhi.

“After dedicating 10 years to the development, security and welfare of the poor in India, the people of India gave a mandate to the BJP and its alliance parties... This happened for the first time in the last 60 years. This has brought an environment of political stability in the country. We have seen the execution of policies. In the last 10 years, the Modi government has been successful in establishing a strong India by strengthening internal and external security. PM Modi brought the New Education Policy which includes our ancient education system and modern education, which also honours our regional languages,” Amit Shah added.

The home minister also said the BJP-led NDA government has approved infrastructure projects worth ₹3 lakh crore, including linking 25,000 unconnected villages to road networks and building a mega port at Wadhawan in Maharashtra, during its first 100 days in office.

Besides infrastructure, the focus of the government has also been on agriculture by increasing the minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops, removing of minimum export price (MEP) on onions and basmati rice and hiking the duty on the import of crude palm, soybean and sunflower oils, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for the third consecutive term on June 9.

The thrust of the Modi government has been on providing stability on the policy front with a flexible approach to adopt certain changes to remove teething problems without diluting the original concept, Shah said.

The government approved the Wadhavan Mega Port in Maharashtra for ₹76,200 crore, which will be among the top 10 ports in the world, he said.

Under the Prime Minister's Rural Roads Scheme-4 (PMGSY-IV), approval was granted to the construction/upgradation of 62,500 km of roads and bridges to connect 25,000 unconnected villages, with central assistance of ₹49,000 crore.

Many of these unconnected villages have a population of less than 100.

The government has also approved strengthening India's road network with an investment of ₹50,600 crore, which includes a nod to eight National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects spanning 936 km.

The government has also launched a new fund named Agrisure, aimed at revolutionising the agricultural sector and supporting startups and rural enterprises.