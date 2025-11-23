Decision on Karnataka CM change rests with Congress high command, says Kharge

Amid persistent speculation over a possible change of leadership in Karnataka, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that any decision on the matter would be taken solely by the party’s top leadership, adding that he had “nothing to comment” at this stage. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that any leadership change in Karnataka will be decided by the party's top leadership. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Kharge’s remarks came a day after he held a meeting lasting over an hour with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru.

“I have nothing to say about the developments that have happened. So you (media) standing here is a waste of your time and I too feel bad. Whatever it is, the high command will do it. There is no need for you to worry more about it,” Kharge said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Congress government in Karnataka recently crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term, triggering renewed chatter about a potential change of guard and intensifying the internal power struggle.

After meeting Kharge on Saturday, their second interaction within a week, Siddaramaiah reiterated that he would follow whatever the high command decides and that others in the party should do the same. He dismissed the talk of leadership change as “speculation” and a creation of the media.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara counts himself in

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday signalled that he too is a contender for the chief minister’s post if the Congress opts for a leadership change, especially as voices pushing for a “Dalit CM” allegedly grew louder, according to another PTI report.

At the same time, he downplayed any speculation of internal tussle, noting that the Congress high command has not issued any statement on the matter. Parameshwara said any decision on leadership would ultimately be taken by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge in consultation with senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

“I'm always in the race, it is not a big issue. I was the Pradesh Congress Committee President in 2013. We brought the Congress government to power (in 2013 Assembly polls). I never claimed credit for it solely. I lost in that poll. Had I won, what would have happened, I don't know,” he said, as quoted by the agency.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were the main contenders for the chief minister’s position after the Congress won the May 2023 Assembly election, with the party eventually persuading Shivakumar to accept the role of Deputy CM. There had been unconfirmed reports of a “rotational CM arrangement,” under which Shivakumar would step in after 2.5 years, but the Congress leadership has never officially acknowledged such an agreement.

(With inputs from PTI)