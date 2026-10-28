Decoding MLC polls: Who votes, how seats are filled

Legislative council elections in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar and Maharashtra have put the spotlight on the composition and functioning of the Upper Houses in India’s state legislatures.

What is a legislative council?

Polling officials handle ballot papers during the counting of votes. (Representative Image/PTI)

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Also known as Vidhan Parishad, it is the upper house in those states that have a bicameral state legislature. Its establishment is defined in Article 169 of the Constitution of India. Each member has a six-year term.

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Follow live updates on MLC election results here.

How many states have legislative councils in India?

Deep Dive Who can vote in legislative council elections? Different groups elect different MLCs: MLAs and local-body members vote for some seats, while eligible graduates and teachers vote for their respective constituencies. Governors nominate one-sixth of the members. How does the single transferable vote system work in MLC elections? Voters rank candidates in order of preference, and a winning quota is calculated. If seats remain unfilled, preferences are transferred from lower-ranked candidates until the seats are filled. Why does counting take so long in MLC elections? Votes are cast on paper ballots, which must be sorted and bundled before counting. Officials then tally voters’ preferences and transfer votes where needed.

Six states — Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

How is House strength decided?

It cannot exceed one-third of the total strength of the state’s legislative assembly and cannot be fewer than 40 members. Among the six states, Telangana has the smallest strength (50) and Uttar Pradesh the highest (100).

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Who elects the members?

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{{^usCountry}} One-third are elected by MLAs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One-third are elected by MLAs. {{/usCountry}}

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One-third are elected by local bodies, such as municipal and panchayat members.

One-twelfth are elected by graduates.

One-twelfth are elected by teachers.

One-sixth are nominated by the governor for work in literature, science, art, the cooperative movement or social service.

This round of elections was only for teachers' and graduates’ constituencies.

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How are elections held?

The legislative council polls are not fought on party symbols, but political parties back candidates. They are held through proportional representation with preferential voting. Voters rank candidates by preference, and a winning quota is calculated. Lower preferences are transferred until seats are filled. The election is held on ballot papers and not electronic voting machines.