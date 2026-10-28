‘Guess how many seats Congress won’: PM Modi’s dig at party's show in ballot-paper MLC polls
In a post, Modi referred to elections in 28 seats across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka, and asked how many seats the Congress had won.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress over its performance in the biennial Legislative Council (MLC) elections held across four states using ballot papers, a key demand of opposition parties campaigning against electronic voting machines (EVMs).
The Congress drew a blank in the elections to 28 Legislative Council seats across four states, despite contesting 12 seats, including four it had won in the previous polls. Its biggest setback came in Karnataka, where the ruling party failed to win a single seat.
The Congress's renewed push for a return to ballot papers came after an Indian Express report examining the internal functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The report detailed how Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally recorded their objections to decisions and orders concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process on 14 occasions over 10 months under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
PM Modi's dig at Congress
PM Modi highlighted that the elections were conducted using ballot papers, taking aim at the Congress, which has alleged EVM tampering and called for a return to paper ballots.
"MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?" Modi said in a post on X.
MLC polls are elections to the Legislative Council, also known as the Vidhan Parishad, the upper house of the state legislature in states with a bicameral legislature.
The creation or abolition of a Legislative Council is provided for under Article 169 of the Constitution of India. Each MLC serves a six-year term, with one-third of the members retiring every two years.
Opposition's ballot paper demand
Opposition parties revived their demand to replace electronic voting machines (EVMs) with paper ballots and announced a six-point programme, including public rallies and a petition to the President, targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Preparing for the next phase of their political battle over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) accused the CEC and the government of manipulating voter rolls during the exercise to undermine electoral integrity.
The Opposition also alleged that Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were treating the Election Commission as their puppets.
MLC election results across four states
Counting began on Tuesday and was still underway in some constituencies.
Polling for the biennial elections was held on October 23 across 11 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Bihar, four in Karnataka and five in Maharashtra. These included six teachers' and five graduates' constituencies in Uttar Pradesh; four constituencies each in Bihar; two each in Karnataka; and three graduates' and two teachers' constituencies in Maharashtra.
In Maharashtra, the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance was leading in three seats, while the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) was ahead in two.
In Bihar, the Jan Suraaj Party opened its account, while the BJP, Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal and an Independent candidate won one seat each.
The Congress suffered a setback in Karnataka, losing all four seats. The opposition Janata Dal (Secular) wrested one constituency from the ruling party, while its ally, the BJP, retained three seats.
The Congress and several other opposition parties have been demanding that future elections be conducted using ballot papers instead of EVMs.
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