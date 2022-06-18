‘Decorum of House must be maintained at all costs’: LS speaker Om Birla in an interview

Over the last three years, Lok Sabha has maintained an average of 100% productivity, with Speaker Om Birla stating that the parliamentarians have helped him in running the House and achieving the target. In an interview with Saubhadra Chatterjee, he said that debate and allegations are all part of the democratic tradition but the decorum of Parliament must be maintained at all times. Edited excerpts:

You have completed three years as the Lok Sabha speaker. How has been your experience so far?

In the 17th Lok Sabha, a large section of MPs are first-time parliamentarians. I have ensured that they get as many chances as possible to raise the issues, problems and aspirations of their constituencies in Parliament. I am regularly discussing with all the MPs on what changes are required to keep pace with time. I have undertaken several reforms and many more will come in the coming years.

The House has maintained 100% productivity in the last three years. However, some members have claimed that on many issues they were not allowed to speak.

All members must be congratulated for this record. The House belongs to the members and they have helped me in running the House and achieving this target. As far as topics of discussion are concerned, in the Business Advisory Committee, both the government and the Opposition discuss and then a decision is taken. On the basis of that discussion, the House functions.

On some instances, members have even commented on the speaker or presiding officer.

Generally, it is expected that a member must maintain decorum of the Chair and the House. It is for the parties to guide their members and caution them against making any remarks against the Chair. Debate, discussion, allegation, counter-allegation, jibes are all part of our democratic tradition. But the decorum of the House must be maintained at all cost.

Some Congress members have alleged police excess against them and one MP has even sent a privilege notice against two Delhi cops.

Yes, I have been informed about the developments. Any notice for privilege will be examined by the privileges committee and if found suitable, the notice will be acceptable. Breach of privilege usually happens when an MP is obstructed from conducting his or her parliamentary work. But I want to add a point here: the law is same for everyone. In the eyes of law, no one has any extra leverage.

Facebook whistleblower Sophie Zhang has alleged that she wants to depose before the IT panel but you have not given her permission.

Look, there is a system in place. It’s not as if anyone who wants to come and depose before the panels would be allowed. No one can create pressure that he or she must be allowed to depose before a panel.

When will the new Parliament building become operational?

We are hopeful to hold this year’s winter session in the new Parliament building. The new Building will showcase Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) India, history of India and glimpses of a new India.