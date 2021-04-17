Home / India News / Deep Sidhu arrested after Delhi court granted him bail in Red Fort violence case
india news

Deep Sidhu arrested after Delhi court granted him bail in Red Fort violence case

As the Red Fort is maintained by the ASI, it filed a separate complaint against Deep Sidhu detailing how the mob broke open the walls, caused damage and ransacked the fort complex office.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Actor Deep Sidhu is an accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally(PTI)

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu was again arrested on Saturday on the basis of an FIR filed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) n connection with Republic Day violence in which protesting farmers desecrated Red Fort and hoist religious flags atop the historical monument.

The arrest comes soon after Deep got bail in another case, registered by the crime branch of the Delhi Police, pertaining to the same Red Fort violence. As the Red Fort is maintained by the ASI, it filed a separate complaint against Deep Sidhu detailing how the mob broke open the walls, caused damage and ransacked the fort complex office.

The Punjabi actor was arrested on February 9 on charges of inciting protesters. Since then, the accused was in custody with 14 days of remand in police custody. Noting that the accused won't be able to interfere with the evidence, as these are mostly video recordings posted on social media, special judge Neelofer Abida Perveen granted him bail on Friday on a personal bond of 30,000 and two sureties of a like amount.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19 crisis huge strain on India's healthcare system, says AIIMS chief

Ceiling on social gatherings restricted to 100, Class 11 exams postponed in J-K

'Shameless politics': Piyush Goyal to Uddhav after oxygen shortage complaint

Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 cases shoot up by over 8k, highest single-day spike this year

“The accused as per the own case of the prosecution is a well-known public figure with deep roots in society and such apprehensions are capable of being allayed by imposing stricter conditions," the court said refuting the prosecution's contention that if Deep Sidhu is granted bail, he might abscond.

Farmers who have been protesting against three agricultural laws since November last year took out a tractor rally on January 26. The rally, which was supposed to be peaceful, turned violent when a group of protesters deviated from the pre-decided route and entered the capital. After a face-off with the police at Delhi's ITO, the protesters moved towards Red Fort, breached it and hoisted the religious flag on it. In their way, they clashed with police, broke security cameras and wreaked havoc following which the Red Fort was closed till January 31.

Deep Sidhu's lawyer has been denying any link with the rampage and said Deep Sidhu was not present there when the violence took pla

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deep sidhu
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP