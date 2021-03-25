Home / India News / Deepak Kochhar, husband of Chanda Kochhar, gets bail in Videocon loan case
india news

Deepak Kochhar, husband of Chanda Kochhar, gets bail in Videocon loan case

Both Chanda and Deepak Kochhar are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged corruption and money laundering.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Deepak Kochhar.(PTI File)

Deepak Kochhar, husband of former managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, was on Thursday granted bail by the Bombay High Court in ICICI bank-Videocon loan case, news agency ANI reported.

He was asked to furnish personal bond of 3 lakh and sureties. The court also asked Deepak Kochhar to surrender passport with authorities and co-operate with the probe in the loan case.

A special court had rejected his bail plea in November, 2020. He was arrested in September last year.

Both Chanda and Deepak Kochhar are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged corruption and money laundering. Both of them have been questioned by the ED multiple times.

The probe revolves around alleged irregularities in the granting of loans to the Videocon Group.

It started after a whistle-blower complaint alleged that Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon invested in a company along with Deepak Kochhar and then transferred his holdings to the latter. The complaint linked this to loans issued by the bank to Videocon.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chhattisgarh bars Holi Milan events in Raipur, quarantine must for outsiders

News updates from HT: Athawale calls for President's rule in Maharashtra

What's the need for an elected govt?: Kharge after NCT bill gets nod

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Ghaziabad shops may choose to stay open, say officials

ICICI bank’s board initially backed Chanda Kochhar. However, she stepped down on October 4, 2018. The bank’s board sacked her in January 2019, treating her exit as termination.

Kochhar defended herself before ED in March 2019 saying the loans were given on merit and have no link with her husband’s business.

The ED is probing 24 loans aggregating 7,862 crore during Chanda Kochhar’s tenure as the CEO and Managing Director of ICICI Bank. Out of this, 1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon Group in 2009 and 2011.

A special PMLA (Prevention Of Money Laundering Act) court granted her bail in February in the loan case. She was asked to furnish a bond of 5 lakh and not leave the country without the permission of the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepak kochhar ceo chanda kochhar icici bank
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP