The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday slammed Tamil Nadu’s ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam over lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Deepam Mandapam instead of the disputed stone pillar, Deepathoon, atop the Thiruparankundram hill near the Uchi Pillayar Temple in Madurai, saying it not only committed contempt of the judiciary but also exposed its own hypocrisy.

The BJP said the Supreme Court must take suo motu cognisance and initiate contempt of court proceedings. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“This is not an administrative lapse; it is a deliberate, politically motivated conspiracy against the rights of Hindu temples,” BJP Tamil Nadu chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Thirupathy said both the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court permitted lighting the lamp on the Deepathoon. “The apex court on November 24 allowed one-time lighting of the lamp. The Tamil Nadu government ensured this did not happen. Government officials shirked responsibility by shifting the blame onto [temple] trustees.”

ALSO READ | Udhayanidhi meets TN Governor Arlekar, seeks arrest of TVK legislator over harassment allegation

Deep Dive What was the dispute over the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Thiruparankundram? The dispute concerned whether the ceremonial lamp should be lit at the customary Deepam Mandapam or at the higher Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar. The Supreme Court had permitted lighting it at the Deepathoon as a one-time measure, but the lamp was lit at the Mandapam. Why did the temple board choose to light the lamp at Deepam Mandapam? The board said the lamp had traditionally been lit there and that the spot is directly above the head of the temple’s main presiding deity. It said age-old customs, religious practices and Agama rules should be protected. Why is the BJP demanding a court-monitored probe into the Deepathoon lamp row? The BJP accused the Tamil Nadu government and officials of deliberately failing to implement the Supreme Court’s order. It called for action against those responsible and asked the Supreme Court to order a monitored investigation and consider contempt proceedings.

He noted that the trustees and executive officers managing temples operate under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. Thirupathy said the failure to implement the Supreme Court’s order was deliberate and planned with ulterior motives.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Thirupathy demanded strict action and punishment for those responsible, including the Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna. He said the Supreme Court must take suo motu cognisance of the violation and initiate contempt of court proceedings and order a monitored investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thirupathy demanded strict action and punishment for those responsible, including the Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna. He said the Supreme Court must take suo motu cognisance of the violation and initiate contempt of court proceedings and order a monitored investigation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu governor asks CM Vijay to explain why temple lamp wasn’t lit at SC-ordered site

“The BJP demands strict action against all the officials who violated the order. Since this government cannot be trusted, the Supreme Court must order a court-monitored probe, and the full force of the law must be applied against the culprits.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The temple board on November 24 said it is customary for the lamp to be lit at the Deepam Mandapam as the hill is located directly above the head of the main presiding deity.

It added that the board unanimously resolved that the lamp must be lit at the customary spot where it is usually lit, and age-old customs must be protected. “Such long-standing continuous practices, religious traditions and rituals and the Agama rules are considered the unique religious identity of the temple,” the board of trustees chairperson V Shanmugasundaram said.

ALSO READ | ‘I’m a simple, normal person’: Annamalai after devotee carries his portrait on Karthigai Deepam

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Wednesday, Krishna apologised to the Supreme Court for failing to carry out its order.

The controversy centres on a dispute over where and by whom the lamp should be lit on the Thiruparankundram hill.

For decades, the deepam was lit at the Deepam Mandapam. Hindu groups sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone lamp pillar located higher up the hill, approximately 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.