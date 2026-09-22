‘Deeply saddened’: India condoles death of Dubai ruler’s brother, Sheikh Ahmed

India’s top leadership on Monday condoled the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of Dubai’s ruler, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding his service to society.

Authorities have declared 10 days of official mourning across Dubai. (Dubai media office)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sheikh Ahmed, the younger brother of United Arab Emirates (UAE) vice president and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, died on Monday at the age of 76. Authorities have declared 10 days of official mourning across Dubai.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His efforts to serve society will be cherished by generations to come,” Modi said on social media.

Deep Dive What was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's role in Dubai? Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum served as the Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security. Why is there a 10-day mourning period in Dubai? The Dubai government declared a 10-day mourning period following the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, brother of Dubai's ruler. How did Indian leaders respond to Sheikh Ahmed's passing? Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, expressed their condolences and acknowledged Sheikh Ahmed's service to society.

“I convey heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Dubai. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} External affairs minister S Jaishankar also condoled the death of Sheikh Ahmed. “Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the people of Dubai. May his soul rest in peace,” he said in a social media post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} External affairs minister S Jaishankar also condoled the death of Sheikh Ahmed. “Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the people of Dubai. May his soul rest in peace,” he said in a social media post. {{/usCountry}}

Read More