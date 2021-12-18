'Deep-rooted conspiracy': SAD after alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday expressed shock over the alleged attempt to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar and said there was “clearly a deep-rooted conspiracy" behind it.

Sukhbir Singh Badal’s statement came after a man was beaten to death at the Golden Temple for allegedly attempting sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy Sikh scripture, at the sanctum sanctorum.

"There clearly is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind it. Never since the Mughals, the Masands and Operation Bluestar has the sanctity of Harmandar Sahib been made the target of such outrage. This is beyond belief," Badal said in a statement and added it is impossible to believe it was an act of just one person, according to news agency PTI.

The SAD leader said that there seems a "conspiracy to inflict wounds of Sikh minds and to disturb the peace and communal harmony" in the state. He said the incident has left the entire Sikh population in a state of shock.

Badal also slammed the state government, saying there were strong indications of such a conspiracy being weaved.

"Only the other day, there was a shocking incident of gutka sahib being thrown in the holy sarovar. After that, the state agencies could not have been unaware of a deep-rooted conspiracy that led to today's shocking sequent of events. But no one did anything nor took any steps to prevent such a heinous crime from happening. What are the intelligence agencies doing?" asked Badal.

He was referring to the incident on Wednesday when a man was held for allegedly throwing the handbook of Gurbani into the holy tank of the Golden Temple.

People familiar with the matter said Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) staff members deployed in the shrine complex apprehended the man and handed him over to police.

In CCTV footage from Saturday, a man is seen jumping the grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picking up a sword and reaching the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the Guru Granth Sahib. He is then seen being caught by several people present in the area.

"Today, one 24-25-year-old man barged inside Golden Temple where the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) is kept. He tried desecrating it with a sword and was escorted out by the Sangat people. He later died in an altercation,” deputy commissioner of police (law and order) of Amritsar City Parminder Singh Bhandal told ANI.

Officials later declared the man dead.