Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Defence Ministry rejects Kerala’s Republic Day tableau again
india news

Defence Ministry rejects Kerala’s Republic Day tableau again

Thiruvananthpuram A row has erupted in Kerala after the Defence Ministry rejected the state’s Republic Day parade float theme for the third time in recent years, said police
(HT Archives)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Thiruvananthpuram

A row has erupted in Kerala after the Defence Ministry rejected the state’s Republic Day parade float theme for the third time in recent years, said police.

Though the state submitted a proposal for the tableau of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru and Jatayu Park monument the ministry insisted to change it to Adi Shankara, but the ministry rejected it.

“It is sad. I don’t know why Sree Narayana Guru’s tableau was rejected. We have no idea why the Centre is against the social reformer and we want to know the state BJP also sharing this bias. The float was avoided at the eleventh hour and concerned people owe an explanation to the state,” said state education minister V Sivankutty.

He said initially selection board members lauded the idea but later dropped it reasons best known to them. He said the state’s tableaus were rejected twice earlier in 2019 and 2020 and the Centre is taking on the state for opposing some of its anti-people policies.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan also criticised the Centre’s decision. He said the centre’s move was an insult to the social reformer. When asked about this a senior leader of the BJP said he was not aware of the issue and will respond after checking facts. When the state’s tableau was rejected in 2020 then culture minister A K Balan said “it was a politically motivated move and the centre can’t dictate terms to the state.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP