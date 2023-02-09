Defence ministry signs contract with Larsen & Toubro for modular bridges

The defence ministry on Wednesday signed a ₹2,585-crore contract with private firm Larsen & Toubro for 41 sets of indigenous modular bridges for the army’s Corps of Engineers, the government said in a statement, stressing that the move would boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector.

“These bridges have been designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and shall be produced by L&T as DRDO-nominated production agency,” the defence ministry said in the statement.

Each modular bridge set will consist of seven carrier vehicles and two launcher vehicles, it said.

“Each set shall be capable of mechanically launching a single span fully decked 46-meter assault bridge. The bridge can be employed over various types of obstacles like canals and ditches, with quick launching and retrieval capabilities,” the statement added.

The highly mobile and rugged equipment will replace manually-­launched bridges currently in use, officials said.

The indigenously designed and manufactured modular bridges will have several advantages over the existing ones including increased span, less time for construction and mechanical launching with retrieval capability, the ministry said.

“The procurement of these bridges will give a major boost to the bridging capability of the Indian Army on the western front. The project will showcase India’s progress in designing and developing world class military equipment and pave the way for enhancing defence exports to friendly countries.”