Dehradun: Communal clash at railway station over interfaith relationship

Violence erupted at Dehradun railway station on Thursday night as members of two communities clashed over an issue related to an interfaith relationship who were present there, reported The Indian Express. Dehradun police arrived at the scene after being informed of the communal unrest. (Photo representative purpose only)

The young man and woman from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, were at the railway station when members of the Hindu and Muslim community learned of their presence and showed up to confront them. Officials said the confrontation escalated with objects being thrown, stones pelted and damage caused to the parked trains.

Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ajay Singh told newspaper, “As per what we know so far, a minor girl from Badaun came to Dehradun to meet some person here. There is already a missing person’s report registered in Badaun. The police also informed the GRP (government railway police) based on the girl’s location and provided her details.”

The local police arrived at the scene after being informed of the communal unrest. Heavy police forces were deployed in the area in and around the railway station and SSP Ajay Singh arrived at the scene to get the situation under control.

Police teams have been stationed near the railway station and were conducting foot patrols to maintain peace. The police were also reviewing CCTV camera footage to identify the members of both communities responsible for the violent clash.

SSP Singh assured the crowd in the station that matters would be taken care of and urged them to go home. Senior police officials told The Indian Express, that a thorough investigation would be launched and those involved would be punished.