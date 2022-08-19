Delayed but much-needed step, Congress welcomes CBI raid on Sisodia’s residence

The Congress welcomed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid on deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence on Friday in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s 2021-22 excise policy, calling it a delayed but much-needed step.

“This step taken...shows that these people are not fiercely honest but fiercely corrupt and dishonest. We have trust in the legal process and all corrupt people will have to go to jail,” said Anil Chaudhary, Congress’s Delhi unit chief. He said Congress has been highlighting the lapses and corruption in the excise policy over the last year.

“We have promised people that these fiercely dishonest people will be sent to jail. Truth alone triumphs,” he said. He added Congress has been demanding a probe for long while calling Sisodia “the liquor minister.” “We held protests across Delhi, met a Union minister, highlighted the issue to the Delhi police commissioner...”

Chaudhary said they wanted the probe to focus on people who have benefitted from the policy and why liquor producers were provided licenses to sell alcohol. “Delhi was suffering during a Covid wave and people were dying due to lack of oxygen while the government was working on liquor policy.”

Chaudhary questioned Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers for not raising the issue of corruption in the excise policy. He added Delhi achieved a lot during Congress chief minister Sheila Dikshit’s rule.