Delhi: 2 men brutally attacked after honking at night kitchen

Two men were attacked with beer bottles and stones by a group of 7-8 men in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 10 after one of them honked to call a waiter at a night kitchen, said an official. According to a Delhi police statement, "The first incident took place around 2:30 am on July 27 in Dwarka Sector 10."(HT Photo)

The incident took place around 2:30 am on July 27.

According to a Delhi police statement, "The first incident took place around 2:30 am on July 27 in Dwarka Sector 10, where a group of seven or eight men travelling in a BMW and a Thar attacked two men, Manoj and Kunal, after allegedly becoming enraged when Manoj honked to call a waiter at a night kitchen. The assailants reportedly hurled beer bottles and stones, smashed the victims' car windows, and severely assaulted them. Both Manoj and Kunal were later admitted to a private hospital for treatment."

In a separate incident, on July 25, a man named Awadhesh Rai was beaten unconscious in the Munirka area following a confrontation over right of way, said an official.

According to the Delhi Police, "A man named Awadhesh Rai was beaten unconscious by a group of men in the Munirka area after he failed to give way quickly enough to a two-wheeler rider who was honking behind him. The incident occurred around noon on July 25."

"The rider, accompanied by a woman, continued to honk and hurl abuses at Rai, despite his efforts to explain. The situation soon escalated, and Rai was severely beaten by the rider and his associates, who were armed with sticks," Police said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered cases in both incidents and are investigating further. In the Dwarka incident, the accused fled the scene after the attack, while in the Munirka incident, the police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the assailants.