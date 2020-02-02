Delhi 2012 gang rape convicts frustrating mandate of law, SG tells Delhi HC

india

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 17:38 IST

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Sunday told the Delhi High Court at a special hearing that there is deliberate, calculated and well thought of design by 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case convicts to “frustrate mandate of law” by getting their execution delayed.

Mehta told Justice Suresh Kait that convict Pawan Gupta’s move of not filing curative or mercy petition is deliberate, calculated inaction.

“There is deliberate, calculated and well thought of design to frustrate mandate of law,” Mehta told the high court which is hearing Centre’s plea challenging stay on the execution of four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case.

“There cannot be any delay in the interest of justice, death sentence cannot be delayed. In the interest of the convict, any delay in death sentence will have a dehumanising effect on the accused,” Mehta said.

On Friday, a Delhi court had postponed the hanging of the four convicts, which had been scheduled for February 1 at 6am, till further orders on a plea by one of the convicts – Vinay Sharma – seeking a stay on the execution of the death warrant in wake of the mercy plea filed before the President.

Advocate AP Singh appearing for death row convicts Pawan Gupta, Akshay Kumar and Vinay Sharma, contended that there was no prescribed time given to execute the death sentence by the Supreme Court and Constitution.

The hearings are currently underway.