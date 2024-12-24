Centre's air quality panel revokes GRAP 4 restrictions in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday revoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across NCR, as pollution levels continue to improve, reported ANI. Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category.(ANI)

However, measures under stages 1, 2 and 3 will remain in force to manage pollution levels.

Notably, GRAP stage IV measures have been in effect in the entire NCR since December 16 after the deterioration in air quality.

Restrictions under Stage 4 of Grap include a complete ban on all types of construction and demolition activities, entry of trucks, and light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi into the Capital, and a ban on entry of BS-4 or lower medium and heavy goods vehicles.

During winters, Delhi enforces restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which categorises air quality into four stages – Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Delhi AQI improves

The air quality index of Delhi-NCR has been "continuously improving" since morning, said the sub-committee. At 4 PM, the AQI stood in the "very poor" category at 369.

This figure is 31 points below the limits decided by the Supreme Court for invoking stage 4.

However, at 8 in the morning, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an AQI of 401. On Monday, the AQI also fell into the 'severe' category, measuring 403 at 7 AM.

AQI in several areas of the national capital was also recorded as 'severe.'

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI at 439, 456 at Ashok Vihar, 473 at Bawana, 406 at CRRI Mathura Road and 430 at Narela.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

Earlier on December 22, the AQI measured in the national capital was 'very poor' limiting the visibility of the city.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was 388 at 7 am on Sunday in the national capital. On Saturday, the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 398, as per the CPCB.