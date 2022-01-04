Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’, rain likely from tomorrow

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi recorded a value of 369 on Tuesday morning, indicating ‘very poor’ air quality, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India. The AQI is expected to improve slightly as the weather department has predicted rain in the national capital over the next two days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"High winds and intermittent rains are likely during January 5 to January 8 that are expected to improve AQI significantly to 'lower end of very poor' through strong dispersion and wet deposition. Mixing layer height continues to be about 1 km," SAFAR said.

On Monday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 389. The AQI in neighbouring areas was: Ghaziabad (366), Gurugram (355), Noida (346), and Faridabad (340).

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius under foggy conditions on Monday. Humidity levels oscillated between 97 per cent and 43 per cent.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 22 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the weather department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON