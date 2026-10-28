Delhi airport's T3 set for makeover with new carpets inspired by Indian heritage

The Indira Gandhi Internal Airport's Terminal 3 departure area is set for a makeover, with around 40,000 square metres of carpet being replaced. The design will be inspired by Indian heritage, with colourful patterns intended to bring rhythm and movement to the long boarding-gate pier, officials aware of the developments said.

Dense, colourful patterns in queuing zones are designed to make waiting areas more engaging, an official said. (HT File)

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Colour will remain a key focus of the refurbishment, enhancing the visual appeal of the waiting areas and creating a more engaging environment. Terracotta, rust, ochre and orange are set to transform the look of the Terminal 3 departure area.

Flow of Indian Heritage

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The new carpet design is described as ‘Flow of Indian Heritage- A Journey in Colour’ and reinterprets the richness of Indian crafts through a contemporary design language, an official said.

"Dense, colourful patterns in queuing zones are designed to make waiting areas more engaging, while evolving patterns along the boarding-gate stretch create visual continuity," the official said.

“Concentrated colours towards the end walls create visual focal points, adding depth and breaking monotony,” a second person aware of the design said, explaining how the carpet’s layout was planned to complement the repetitive sequence of boarding gates.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that the vibrant palette is balanced by a neutral grey base, which minimizes the visual prominence of everyday dust and minor soiling in the high-footfall airport environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that the vibrant palette is balanced by a neutral grey base, which minimizes the visual prominence of everyday dust and minor soiling in the high-footfall airport environment. {{/usCountry}}

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"The overall design aims to bring colour, rhythm, and playfulness to the extended passenger waiting area while addressing the functional demands of an airport," a third person close to the development said.

The refurbishment comes years after carpeting at T3 underwent changes, fuelling a major social media discussion about the choice of carpet design. The terminal opened in 2010 with carpeted passenger areas, and in 2018, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) began removing carpet from some areas in favour of hard flooring.

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This time too, the authorities have thought long and hard about the new look.

Carpet plan part of routine maintenance: DIAL

Officials told HT that the replacement work began in June this year and will cover the entire departure area of T3. The project is currently in its first phase and is being carried out in stages to minimise disruption to passengers.

When approached for a comment, DIAL said the work was part of routine maintenance to address normal wear and tear of the terminal.

“The carpet is being replaced as part of routine maintenance to address normal wear and tear and to refresh the appearance of the terminal,” a DIAL spokesperson said.

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He said the new carpeting will retain the same material, durability and maintenance requirements as the existing one. "The upgrade is intended to enhance the appearance of the departure and boarding-gate areas while maintaining existing quality standards," the spokesperson said.

DIAL said the phased execution would ensure that passenger movement and terminal operations continued uninterrupted throughout the project.