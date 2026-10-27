Poster and graffiti found at Delhi's Shivaji Stadium metro days after airport line defacement, FIR filed
The police said that the second case was registered against unidentified people on October 24 at the IGI Airport Metro police station.
Days after the Delhi Police registered a case over posters targeting the central government found pasted on a seat inside a train on the Airport Express Line, a second FIR has been lodged after graffiti and a poster were found on the walls of Shivaji Stadium Metro station in central Delhi.
The police said that the second case was registered against unidentified people on October 24 at the IGI Airport Metro police station under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, and Section 62(2) of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002.
According to the complaint filed by Uday Shankar Arya, a station controller at Shivaji Stadium, a CISF sub-inspector informed him around 11am on October 24 that black writing had been found on a shaft wall near Emergency Gate No. 7, while a poster had been pasted near Emergency Gate No. 5.
The complaint stated that Arya visited both locations with the housekeeping staff, photographed the defacement, and informed senior officials and the police.
The writing was subsequently erased, and the poster was also removed.
In the earlier incident, the Delhi Police’s Metro unit had registered a case against unidentified people after two A4-sized black-and-white posters targeting the government over various issues were found pasted on a seat inside a train on the Airport Express Line on Tuesday evening. Police said the second poster was also similar.
The earlier incident
The first FIR was registered last Tuesday at the IGI Airport Metro police station on the complaint of Tarun Chaudhary, a train operator with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
According to his complaint, the train departed from New Delhi station at 6.50pm and reached Yashobhoomi station at 7.15pm last Tuesday. During a train check, he spotted the two posters on a seat and informed his seniors. The posters were subsequently handed over to the Dwarka Sector 21 station controller, who informed the police.
The first case was registered under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and Section 62 of the Metro Railways Act.
The Metro police are investigating to identify those responsible.
A senior police officer said, "Seeing the incidents, a special cell team is now working on the cases. They have already taken all CCTV footage from the metro and are analysing it to identify the accused."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More