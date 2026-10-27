Poster and graffiti found at Delhi's Shivaji Stadium metro days after airport line defacement, FIR filed

Days after the Delhi Police registered a case over posters targeting the central government found pasted on a seat inside a train on the Airport Express Line, a second FIR has been lodged after graffiti and a poster were found on the walls of Shivaji Stadium Metro station in central Delhi. According to the complaint filed by Uday Shankar Arya, a station controller at Shivaji Stadium, a CISF sub-inspector informed him around 11am on October 24 that black writing had been found. (Representational image/Unsplash)

The police said that the second case was registered against unidentified people on October 24 at the IGI Airport Metro police station under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, and Section 62(2) of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002.

According to the complaint filed by Uday Shankar Arya, a station controller at Shivaji Stadium, a CISF sub-inspector informed him around 11am on October 24 that black writing had been found on a shaft wall near Emergency Gate No. 7, while a poster had been pasted near Emergency Gate No. 5.

The complaint stated that Arya visited both locations with the housekeeping staff, photographed the defacement, and informed senior officials and the police.

The writing was subsequently erased, and the poster was also removed.

In the earlier incident, the Delhi Police’s Metro unit had registered a case against unidentified people after two A4-sized black-and-white posters targeting the government over various issues were found pasted on a seat inside a train on the Airport Express Line on Tuesday evening. Police said the second poster was also similar.

The earlier incident The first FIR was registered last Tuesday at the IGI Airport Metro police station on the complaint of Tarun Chaudhary, a train operator with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

According to his complaint, the train departed from New Delhi station at 6.50pm and reached Yashobhoomi station at 7.15pm last Tuesday. During a train check, he spotted the two posters on a seat and informed his seniors. The posters were subsequently handed over to the Dwarka Sector 21 station controller, who informed the police.

The first case was registered under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and Section 62 of the Metro Railways Act.

The Metro police are investigating to identify those responsible.

A senior police officer said, "Seeing the incidents, a special cell team is now working on the cases. They have already taken all CCTV footage from the metro and are analysing it to identify the accused."