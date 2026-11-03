Delhi AQI remains ‘very poor’ amid thick haze; Bawana, Narela, Punjabi Bagh among 8 areas in ‘severe’ category

A thick haze shrouded Delhi’s skyline on Tuesday morning, as the national capital’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category, just days ahead of Diwali.

Haze enveloped large parts of the Delhi-NCR region reducing visibility. (PTI/file)

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Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 331 at 7:05 am on Tuesday. The 24-hour average AQI on Monday was 324, the worst in 271 days, up 63 points from Sunday’s 261. It was 60 on Friday, when the air quality was “satisfactory”.

Bawana, Narela, among 8 areas in ‘severe’ category

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Data from 58 of the 59 monitoring stations showed that eight were in the severe category on Tuesday morning, including Bawana, Narela and Punjabi Bagh. Only one station, IGNOU in Maidangarhi, was in the moderate category.

Deep Dive What does Delhi’s AQI of 331 mean? Under CPCB’s classification, an AQI of 331 falls in the “very poor” range of 301–400. The “severe” category begins at 401. Why is Delhi’s air quality worsening? PM2.5 was the main pollutant at most Delhi monitoring stations. Farm fires in Punjab and Haryana, along with unfavourable weather and relatively calm winds that limit pollutant dispersal, were also cited as contributing factors. What measures are included in GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi-NCR? Measures include staggering government and municipal employees’ office timings, raising parking fees to discourage private vehicle use and increasing public transport services. RWAs are also to provide electric heaters to security staff to help prevent open burning.

ALSO READ: GRAP-II pollution curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality dips furtherThe Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies an AQI of 0–50 as “good”, 51–100 as “satisfactory”, 101–200 as “moderate”, 201–300 as “poor”, 301–400 as “very poor” and 401–500 as “severe”.

CPCB notes PM2.5 as main pollutant

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday morning, CPCB listed PM2.5 as the main pollutant at 53 of Delhi’s 58 reporting stations and PM10 at five. At the same time a day earlier, the corresponding figures were 51 and seven, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday morning, CPCB listed PM2.5 as the main pollutant at 53 of Delhi’s 58 reporting stations and PM10 at five. At the same time a day earlier, the corresponding figures were 51 and seven, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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NASA satellite data detected 1,561 farm fires in Punjab and Haryana between October 1 and November 2, 1,406 in Punjab and 155 in Haryana. Of these, 167 were recorded on November 2.

Over the same period last season, the satellite counted 2,068 fires. However, the figures need to be viewed in context that burning has shifted to later hours each year.

In 2025, 98 per cent of the fire heat recorded by Meteosat came after 3 pm, compared with 94 per cent in 2024. The two counts could therefore differ for this reason alone. Both figures are undercounts, as most of the burning now takes place after the satellite passes over the region at around 1:30 pm.

GRAP 2 imposed in Delhi-NCR

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The deteriorating air quality prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the national capital region on Monday.

Under Stage 2, the Delhi government and NCR state governments have been directed to stagger office timings for government and municipal employees in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

ALSO READ: Gurugram records season’s worst AQI at 246, Grap Stage 2 imposed in Delhi-NCR

Other measures include higher parking fees to discourage private vehicle use and ensuring resident welfare associations (RWAs) provide electric heaters to security staff to prevent open burning. These measures are also part of Delhi’s winter action plan, which came into effect on November 1.