Delhi: At least 8 injured, including infant, as building collapses in Janta Colony

New Delhi: At least eight people, including a 14-month-old child, were injured after a four-storey residential building collapsed at Janta Colony in northeast Delhi on Saturday morning. The rescue operation is underway, police said. Seven people are admitted to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) hospital, while the 14-month-old child was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital (ANI)

Delhi fire services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the fire control room was informed around 7 am regarding a building collapse at road number 5 on Idgah Road in the Welcome area.

“Seven fire tenders along with rescue teams were dispatched to the incident spot. Initially, three injured people were rescued and then the rest. The search and rescue operation is underway,” he said.

“A police team also reached the incident spot after the Welcome police station received information about the building collapse. So far, eight injured persons have been evacuated — seven have been shifted to JPC Hospital and one to GTB Hospital for treatment,” deputy commissioner of police (Northeast) Ashish Kumar Mishra said.

The injured people rescued so far are from two families. Parvez (32), his wife Siza (21), their 14-month-old child, and Parvez’s brother Naved (19) were living together. The other family rescued includes Govind (60), his wife Deepa (56), brother Ravi Kashyap (27), and his wife Jyoti (27).

Police are yet to register a case and determine what led to the building collapse. The search and rescue operation is underway, the officer said.