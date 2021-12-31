e-paper
Delhi-Bengaluru flight makes emergency landing at Indore to rush baby to hospital

Delhi-Bengaluru flight makes emergency landing at Indore to rush baby to hospital

The baby was suffering from hydrocephalus which leads to accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain.

india Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Indore
The baby died on the way from one hospital to another.
The baby died on the way from one hospital to another. (Representational Photo/Shutterstock)
         

A Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight from Delhi made an emergency landing at Indore airport on Wednesday evening after an ailing child’s condition deteriorated. However, he couldn’t be saved and was declared brought dead at a private hospital, Airport Authority of India (AAI) l and the hospital administration said.

“A message was received at 5.35 pm that an Indigo flight- 6E-2248 from Delhi to Bengaluru was diverted to Indore due to a medical emergency. The flight landed at Indore at 5.55 pm. An ambulance immediately took the patient - a kid identified as Dev Jaiswal, and his parents Durgesh Jaiswal and Anu Jaiswal to Bhatia Hospital along with paramedical staff from Shelby Hospital. Due to his critical condition, he was further referred to Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science (SAIMS)’s hospital. The patient and his family were from Gorakhpur,” Indore airport director Arayama Sanyal said,

Head of paediatric department at SAIMS, Indore Dr Gunjan Kela said the baby died on the way.

“The 7-month-old male child was suffering from hydrocephalus. The parents were taking the child to an institute at Bengaluru for treatment due to some emergency when the child started gasping and then there was emergency landing of the flight for treatment here. However, the child expired on way to the hospital,” Dr Kela said.

According to doctors, hydrocephalus is a condition which causes accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain.

The flight took off for Bengaluru after the child was shifted from the airport to the hospital.

(With input from Neha Jain in Indore)

