Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Makkad granted bail

A Delhi court on Saturday has granted bail to Gaganpreet Makkad, the accused in the BMW crash case which killed a senior employee from the Finance ministry. Earlier this month, 38-year-old Gagandeep Kaur Makkad was arrested by police for being the driver of the car which rammed into Navjot Singh (52) and his wife in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan.(ANI)

Earlier this month, 38-year-old Gagandeep Kaur Makkad was arrested by police for being the driver of the car which rammed into Navjot Singh (52) and his wife in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan. An FIR was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125B (endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the BNS in the matter.

Singh, who was the Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, died after his motorcycle was hit by a BMW while returning home from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

During the accident, Singh was with his wife, who also suffered serious injuries due to the crash. The victims were taken by Makkad and her family to a hospital 19 kilometres away from the crash site.

During the investigation, police focused their investigation on why the accused admitted the victims to a hospital located away from the crash site, bypassing nearby facilities where urgent trauma care could have been given to Singh and his family.

After the crash, Makkad was taken into custody. Her judicial custody was extended by a Delhi court till September 27. However, on the last day of her custody, she was granted bail by the court.

The bail plea was allowed by Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg. A detailed order is awaited.