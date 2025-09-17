Delhi BMW crash: Court extends judicial custody of Gaganpreet Kaur till Sept 27

The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Gaganpreet Kaur, who was behind the wheel of a BMW that mowed down 52-year-old finance ministry official Navjot Singh, till September 27. Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in BMW accident case, being brought to judge's residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.(PTI)

Advocate Atul Kumar, the complainant's counsel, said that the court has also adjourned Gaganpreet Kaur's bail application till Saturday.

“The court has adjourned the bail application till Saturday… It’s a matter of investigation and sub-judiced. It won't be right to comment on this right now,” Kumar told PTI.

The court has also issued a notice to preserve CCTV camera footage from the recent BMW crash, following a plea by the accused. This matter will be heard on Thursday.

Navjot Singh, deputy secretary at the Union finance ministry, and his wife Sandeep Kaur, residents of Hari Nagar in west Delhi, were on their bike when the BMW SUV – allegedly driven by Makkad – hit the central verge in Dhaula Kuan, toppled, and struck their two-wheeler on Sunday.

The couple was taken to a hospital about 19 km from the crash site, but Singh succumbed to injuries shortly after arrival.

Gaganpreet was arrested on Monday afternoon and was sent to two-day judicial custody after she was produced before a magistrate.

In her bail plea, Gaganpreet's counsel also aruged that she has fully cooperated with the investigation and has deep roots in society and is unlikely to abscond or tamper with evidence. She also highlighted that she is a mother of two minor daughters and has no criminal antecedents.

Her counsel has also opposed the police's remand request, contending that the FIR registration was delayed by 10 hours.

Through her lawyer has also argued that, although the accident is unfortunate, around 5,000 accidents are reported nationwide every year, according to an NDTV report.

The lawyer also said that a DTC bus that collided with the two-wheeler and an ambulance that reportedly passed by should also be made an accused in the case