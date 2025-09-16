Delhi crash: In bail plea, woman driving BMW says it was ‘wholly accidental’, cites two daughters, no criminal record

Gaganpreet Kaur, the accused driver in the BMW accident near Dhaula Kuan that claimed the life of a finance ministry official, has sought bail, stressing that the crash was "wholly accidental" and unintentional, ANI reported on Tuesday. Gaganpreet was arrested on Monday afternoon and was sent to two-day judicial custody.(ANI)

She also highlighted that she is a mother of two minor daughters and has no criminal antecedents.

Navjot Singh, a deputy secretary in the economic affairs department of the finance ministry, and his wife, Sandeep Kaur, were on a motorcycle when it was hit by a BMW driven by Gaganpreet.

Gaganpreet was arrested on Monday afternoon and was sent to two-day judicial custody after she was produced before a magistrate. The court also issued notice on her bail plea and listed it for hearing on September 17.

Also Read | Came under bus, hospital miles away: Shocking details in Delhi BMW crash case

In her bail plea, the counsel representing Gaganpreet pointed out that his client also sustained a head injury in the accident.

The bail plea, filed under Section 480 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, argues that custodial interrogation is neither warranted nor necessary, according to ANI.

Also Read | BMW accident: Accused says ‘trust’ behind 19-km hospital decision

Gaganpreet's counsel also aruged that she has fully cooperated with the investigation and has deep roots in society and is unlikely to abscond or tamper with evidence.

The counsel also opposed the police's remand request, contending that there was a 10-hour delay in the registration of the FIR.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police confirmed that the blood sample of Gaganpreet has tested negative for alcohol consumption.

The crash



The accident took place between 1.30 pm and 2 pm on Sunday near Dhaula Kuan when the luxury car rammed into the couple’s two-wheeler before veering into a divider and overturning.

The force of the collision was so violent that the couple was thrown off the bike and came under the path of a moving bus on their right.

The family of the deceased has alleged that the couple took Navjot Singh and Sandeep Kaur to a hospital far away. Sandeep Kaur has alleged that the woman deliberately took them to a small hospital far away. As reported by HT, the accused's father is known to one of the three owners of the hospital where the victims were taken.